|
|
-
2011 VXR cranks but wont fire
I was out on a group ride today and hit a large wave, when the ski landed it shut off immediately. It started right back up drove it for another 15 minutes and very rough water taking one wave over my head. Return to talk to my wife and shut the machine down and now won’t start. The first time I tried to start it it stumbled a little bit the second time the same the third time it just cranked, no fire.
You seem to smell fuel and the fuel pump comes on.
Last edited by BigBlackBeaSSt; Today at 07:05 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- BigBlackBeaSSt
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules