Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2011 VXR cranks but wont fire #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2016 Location Lewisberry, PA Age 54 Posts 2 2011 VXR cranks but wont fire I was out on a group ride today and hit a large wave, when the ski landed it shut off immediately. It started right back up drove it for another 15 minutes and very rough water taking one wave over my head. Return to talk to my wife and shut the machine down and now won’t start. The first time I tried to start it it stumbled a little bit the second time the same the third time it just cranked, no fire.



You seem to smell fuel and the fuel pump comes on.

