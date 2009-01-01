Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 800 sxr spark issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2004 Location calgary Posts 30 800 sxr spark issue Earlier in the summer I took out the 800 sxr and it ran not too bad but seem to bog and lose power every once in awhile ever so subtly. If i feathered the throttle it would seem to return to full power.. so i thought carbs as it had been sitting for a few years. So i bought a couple kits and rebuilt the Novi's.



Took it out and it seemed to run far smoother than before. However, on the way back to the dock, it just died. It would turn over fine, just wouldnt run. So i got towed back, pulled the plugs in my garage and noticed there was no spark. Argg onto electrical issue.



I contacted jetski mechanic down south, and he said to check stator, pickup, and coil, so i pulled out my fluke. I couldnt find any separate stator test, just both coils and they ohmed out at Pickup coil 487, coil 0.1 which seem to be within specs still. The only thing i found wrong, was no resistance if i put a probe into both spark plug boots. The one plug wire was cut so short i couldnt trim it, so bought a new msd coil. It looked like the inner wires of the old coil were not really making any contact, with one burnt right down to the silicone casing.



Yesterday i just got around to putting the coil in. However, after all that still had no spark. Frustrated i was about to pack it in but thought id check the lanyard switch. I pulled it apart and started it and saw spark.. thought i had it. But switch looked new inside. So i stretched the spring a bit and put it back together.. no spark. Kept fiddling with the assembly and would get spark, then no spark. I finally re-assembled it all and started playing with the wires going from the button assembly and seemed to get spark sometimes, then none. So thought was maybe a broken wire inside shorting. However, im not entirely convinced this is the cause. Sometimes no matter how much i bend and fiddle with the wires i get no spark at all. Then all of a sudden touching nothing there is spark.



- where do these wires go that i can test for continuity?

- if the wires are a red herring, do the symptoms sound like anything else?

