 DBP ported 6m6 cylinder R&D girdled head
  1. Today, 02:32 PM #1
    jrddillon
    Top Dog
    DBP ported 6m6 cylinder R&D girdled head

    any one know about this cylinder or what this chamber is? 650 or 701. a 701 head gasget fits the head better than the 650
  2. Today, 03:16 PM #2
    2strokesmoke
    Re: DBP ported 6m6 cylinder R&D girdled head

    Those cylinders run VERY well! Dallas Baker Products ("DBP"aka Pro-tec). What's the bore size and can you post a pic of the exhaust port?
  3. Today, 04:07 PM #3
    fastgtfairlane
    Re: DBP ported 6m6 cylinder R&D girdled head

    if its over 81mm bore than its at least a 701. i think the 6m6 is 77mm bore stock. from what ive read, a 61x cylinder is just a big bore 6m6 cylinder
    91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turn

    build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343
    build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872
    build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154
  4. Today, 04:17 PM #4
    2strokesmoke
    Re: DBP ported 6m6 cylinder R&D girdled head

    Superjet I rode had that cylinder at 81mm, 650 cases,single 44 and protec pipe. 51mph
