|
|
-
DBP ported 6m6 cylinder R&D girdled head
any one know about this cylinder or what this chamber is? 650 or 701. a 701 head gasget fits the head better than the 650
-
Top Dog
Re: DBP ported 6m6 cylinder R&D girdled head
Those cylinders run VERY well! Dallas Baker Products ("DBP"aka Pro-tec). What's the bore size and can you post a pic of the exhaust port?
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: DBP ported 6m6 cylinder R&D girdled head
if its over 81mm bore than its at least a 701. i think the 6m6 is 77mm bore stock. from what ive read, a 61x cylinder is just a big bore 6m6 cylinder
91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turn
build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343
build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872
build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154
-
Top Dog
Re: DBP ported 6m6 cylinder R&D girdled head
Superjet I rode had that cylinder at 81mm, 650 cases,single 44 and protec pipe. 51mph
Last edited by 2strokesmoke; Today at 04:19 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules