 Gtx di quit running 2003
  Today, 12:36 PM #1
    Chuck_b24
    Gtx di quit running 2003

    Was riding & started cutting out like a plugged fuel filter!! Replaced filter !! Removed pump from tank removed that filter also!! Rave valves work (as far as I know!! ) I removed covers & they moved freely! Local Dealer refuses to read computer??? Any ideas??!
  Today, 01:04 PM #2
    Chuck_b24
    Re: Gtx di quit running 2003

    And I am at Kentucky lake!! Just hand tools!!GGGRRRRRRR
