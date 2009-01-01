Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Gtx di quit running 2003 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location Paris illinois Age 65 Posts 5 Gtx di quit running 2003 Was riding & started cutting out like a plugged fuel filter!! Replaced filter !! Removed pump from tank removed that filter also!! Rave valves work (as far as I know!! ) I removed covers & they moved freely! Local Dealer refuses to read computer??? Any ideas??! #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location Paris illinois Age 65 Posts 5 Re: Gtx di quit running 2003 And I am at Kentucky lake!! Just hand tools!!GGGRRRRRRR Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) SpitAndDirt Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

