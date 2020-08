Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB Running Seadoo 787 Engine #1 Resident Guru Join Date Sep 2012 Location Chicago Posts 887 WTB Running Seadoo 787 Engine Looking for short or long block engine, willing to drive to pickup within reason, or pay for shipping. Non RFI engine 701 Blaster Under construction

1100 Yamaha swapped Blaster

750zxi

Send it!

IL Jet Riders #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2010 Location omaha ne Posts 365 Re: WTB Running Seadoo 787 Engine I have 2 in council bluffs iowa both 150 per hole about a 7 hour drive from you text me 4027407749 if any interest paypal = shagy959@aol.com text 4027407749 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Marineking Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules