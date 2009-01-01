Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Confusing fuel sending unit issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location OK Posts 4 Confusing fuel sending unit issue I have a 1998 1100 STX. The gas gauge wasn't working. So I pulled out the sending unit. It didn't look too bad, but I removed the clips and cleaned the rod all up pretty. All floats move smooth and float great in water. When I plug the sending unit in out of the tank it functions perfectly. I tested each float and they all seems to register on the gauge the way the should. When I plug the sending unit in in a tank of water it works perfectly. When I put it in my gas tank it doesn't work at all. Just blinks empty. Can any of you please tell me what the heck is going on? Thank you. Attached Images IMG_4328.jpg (154.2 KB, 7 views) #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2014 Location cincinnati Age 56 Posts 6 Re: Confusing fuel sending unit issue I have a similar issue, but on a 2001 Kawasaki 1100 STX. The problem on mine is in the display. The mode button is messed up and it is affecting the screen on the fuel level side. I know this because sometimes I hit the mode button and the fuel level will suddenly display. Problem is, I cant find a decent display to replace it with, the used ones are on worse shape than mine, and they dont make new ones anymore





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules