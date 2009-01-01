 Confusing fuel sending unit issue
    I have a 1998 1100 STX. The gas gauge wasn't working. So I pulled out the sending unit. It didn't look too bad, but I removed the clips and cleaned the rod all up pretty. All floats move smooth and float great in water. When I plug the sending unit in out of the tank it functions perfectly. I tested each float and they all seems to register on the gauge the way the should. When I plug the sending unit in in a tank of water it works perfectly. When I put it in my gas tank it doesn't work at all. Just blinks empty. Can any of you please tell me what the heck is going on? Thank you.
    I have a similar issue, but on a 2001 Kawasaki 1100 STX. The problem on mine is in the display. The mode button is messed up and it is affecting the screen on the fuel level side. I know this because sometimes I hit the mode button and the fuel level will suddenly display. Problem is, I cant find a decent display to replace it with, the used ones are on worse shape than mine, and they dont make new ones anymore


