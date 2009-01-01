I don't get it, this thing was running awesome for 20 minutes and then it died in the water. Told it back and did a compression test 150 psi on the PTO 60 psi on the mag.

Last week it had 150 PSI in both cylinders so I assumed when I took the top end apart I would find the piston broken up. But it looks to be in perfect shape..

What the hell would cause the mag cylinder to lose compression?? The cylinder walls look fine The rings look fine. No signs of detonation.