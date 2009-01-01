Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 97 900 STX cuts at WOT #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2020 Location Waverly NE Posts 7 97 900 STX cuts at WOT I have a 97 900 STX that we bought last year. I immediately rebuilt the carbs, installed new irridium plugs, trimmed the plug wires, and installed a new battery. It ran great shy of having to feather the throttle in the no wake zone to keep it running, and hammering it after passing the buoys it would bog and then fly. I'd read they run rich, and figured it was a low speed screw adjustment affecting the transition. I also installed a block off plate and run 50:1 premix as a preventative measure.



We continued to 'deal with it', and about a month ago after a refueling, I twisted the knob from "reserve" where we'd always ran it to the other setting since we had friends out riding with us who we didn't want running out of fuel. After that refueling point, it would still go WOT and max RPM/MPH, but you can feel and hear the RPMS drop like a switch and kick back up while holding the throttle wide open. It cuts out down for 3-10 seconds, and then back to normal for the same amount of time. I ran some seafoam through it and it seemed to help, but always seems to come back. Overtemp light never came on once that I've seen. Pisser temp seems almost hot, but I have good flow from the front pisser. Even when it's cut 'down' it will run 35-40mph. No popping, funny noises, if you didn't know any better you'd think it was running fine.



I removed the carbs, and replaced all the fuel lines from the filter to the carb, and all fuel lines on the carb. I adjusted the low speed and high speed screws to the correct setting I found here https://youtu.be/tJ3SMs1l3Go . I also made a flush kit and ran it for about 5 minutes, letting it idle and flooring it. I had good flow from the pump exits, and the hull port. Water temp seemed cold on the hose. Back out at the lake, same issues. Idled better/longer in no wake with MUCH less throttle babysitting, better flow from front pisser, seemed hotter, but it would still cut in and out.



Maybe the 2 aren't related, but I remember it used to feel more like warm pee on my leg in turns as opposed to "almost too hot to wash your hands" tap water.



Any ideas what to do or where to look?



What kind of filter should I be running? I'm running one I picked up at TSC.

