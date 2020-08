Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Mikuni sbn 44 help #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2011 Location anchorage ak Age 31 Posts 442 Mikuni sbn 44 help Iím trying to delete the external fuel pump on my jetmate, I had this random carb pump laying around but the fuel pump has two fittings on it. Any help or advice on what to do with the extra fitting?





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules