 750 SS XI Carb Adjustment
  1. Today, 10:04 PM #1
    spearskrue
    750 SS XI Carb Adjustment

    I have a 94 Kawasaki JH750-B2. 750 SS XI with the CDK 2 carbs on it, I have tried I believe every way possible to get at the rear/low air fuel mixture screw to adjust it. I'm about ready to give up... What's the secret to getting at it?

  2. Today, 10:07 PM #2
    PrickofMisery
    Re: 750 SS XI Carb Adjustment

    Flexible carb driver or mounting the cabs without the lower air box frame. You’ll need spacers for the carb mounting hardware to take up the gap.
  3. Today, 10:16 PM #3
    spearskrue
    Re: 750 SS XI Carb Adjustment

    Quote Originally Posted by PrickofMisery View Post
    Flexible carb driver or mounting the cabs without the lower air box frame. Youll need spacers for the carb mounting hardware to take up the gap.
    I have tried a flexible Screw driver it couldn't make the bend to get at it, I have tried an off set screw driver with no luck, I have also put a bit driver in the end of a ratcheting wrench with no luck, it seems Impossible... This flexible carb driver that you speak of, have you actually used one of these on this exact setup? If it worked, where can I buy one?

