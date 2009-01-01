|
750 SS XI Carb Adjustment
I have a 94 Kawasaki JH750-B2. 750 SS XI with the CDK 2 carbs on it, I have tried I believe every way possible to get at the rear/low air fuel mixture screw to adjust it. I'm about ready to give up... What's the secret to getting at it?
Re: 750 SS XI Carb Adjustment
Flexible carb driver or mounting the cabs without the lower air box frame. You’ll need spacers for the carb mounting hardware to take up the gap.
Re: 750 SS XI Carb Adjustment
I have tried a flexible Screw driver it couldn't make the bend to get at it, I have tried an off set screw driver with no luck, I have also put a bit driver in the end of a ratcheting wrench with no luck, it seems Impossible... This flexible carb driver that you speak of, have you actually used one of these on this exact setup? If it worked, where can I buy one?
Flexible carb driver or mounting the cabs without the lower air box frame. Youll need spacers for the carb mounting hardware to take up the gap.
