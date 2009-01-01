Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 750 SS XI Carb Adjustment #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location mi Posts 8 750 SS XI Carb Adjustment I have a 94 Kawasaki JH750-B2. 750 SS XI with the CDK 2 carbs on it, I have tried I believe every way possible to get at the rear/low air fuel mixture screw to adjust it. I'm about ready to give up... What's the secret to getting at it?



Sent from my GM1917 using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 48 Posts 10,779 Re: 750 SS XI Carb Adjustment Flexible carb driver or mounting the cabs without the lower air box frame. You’ll need spacers for the carb mounting hardware to take up the gap. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location mi Posts 8 Re: 750 SS XI Carb Adjustment Originally Posted by PrickofMisery Originally Posted by Flexible carb driver or mounting the cabs without the lower air box frame. Youll need spacers for the carb mounting hardware to take up the gap.



