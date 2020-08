Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: New parts from Wax! #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 56 Posts 9,167 New parts from Wax! I love getting mail addressed to me, even if I ordered it, its still like I received a present!



Time for some upgrades. What Wax Racing is doing to help the hobby/sport continue is awesome.



20200827_183343.jpg



20200827_183032.jpg



Nice, I scored one of those bedplates for my ski too! Crazy how much lighter it is.



Its so nice having someone support old skis like this.



Sean

2004 Kawi-Doo

2001 Toyota Tundra

1987 Kawasaki JankyStandup Build2004 Kawi-Doo STX-RXT-X Build2001 Toyota Tundra Basketcase Build

