Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo HX randomly shuts off #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location Toledo Posts 2 Seadoo HX randomly shuts off I have a 1995 seadoo hx that i take really good care of and am usually able to solve issues that come up with it but ive never had any issues with electrical until now. Ill can either be riding hard or just idleing and the ski will randomly shut off. I havent seen any patterns of when it does it and it sometimes does it every couple seconds and sometimes will go for 10 minutes before it does it. Like i said i dont know much about the electrical but to try and fix it ive changed the starter solenoid as well as the voltage regulator and got a new battery. My first thought was either the lanyard kill switch or the start/stop button. Ive checked continuity with the lanyard Killswitch and it seems fine but ive only been able to do it out of the water. The start/stop button seems to work all the time and will still start and stop the engine, except when it randomly dies then i will usually have to press it a couple times and it might crank and start or wont crank at all, sometimes it might have one long beep as well, it doesnt do it everytime. The ski doesnt have a security lanyard, its just the normal one. All other maintenance is good. Any help is appreciated and thanks in advance. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

