 2-stroke Maxima Oil question
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 01:54 AM #1
    TROL
    TROL is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2019
    Location
    Mesa, Az
    Posts
    89

    2-stroke Maxima Oil question

    I've been running Maxima Super-M in my 95 SXi (bone stock) and 92 650 X2 (Mariner Head) since that is what the previous owners were running in the skis. I've been reading about Maxima 927. I know that Super M is ester based and Caster 927 is caster based. Would there be any benefit switching to Caster 927 or should I just stick with the Super-M? Just wanted to make sure I'm doing the best for my engines and performance. Local shop a block down the street carries Maxima 2-stroke oil Super-M & Caster 927. Thanks!
    Last edited by TROL; Today at 01:58 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:27 AM #2
    TROL
    TROL is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2019
    Location
    Mesa, Az
    Posts
    89

    Re: 2-stroke Maxima Oil question

    Reason for the question is that I've been out of the 2-stroke Jet ski scene for awhile (1988-89) and just want to make sure I'm using best 2-stroke oil for the ski's I now have. I'm just looking for the best performance for the ski's. And yes I used the search function and most of the people use the CASTER 927 but most the comments are that it smells good. Thanks again!
    Last edited by TROL; Today at 02:34 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 