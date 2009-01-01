Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2-stroke Maxima Oil question #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2019 Location Mesa, Az Posts 89 2-stroke Maxima Oil question I've been running Maxima Super-M in my 95 SXi (bone stock) and 92 650 X2 (Mariner Head) since that is what the previous owners were running in the skis. I've been reading about Maxima 927. I know that Super M is ester based and Caster 927 is caster based. Would there be any benefit switching to Caster 927 or should I just stick with the Super-M? Just wanted to make sure I'm doing the best for my engines and performance. Local shop a block down the street carries Maxima 2-stroke oil Super-M & Caster 927. Thanks! Last edited by TROL; Today at 01:58 AM . #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2019 Location Mesa, Az Posts 89 Re: 2-stroke Maxima Oil question Reason for the question is that I've been out of the 2-stroke Jet ski scene for awhile (1988-89) and just want to make sure I'm using best 2-stroke oil for the ski's I now have. I'm just looking for the best performance for the ski's. And yes I used the search function and most of the people use the CASTER 927 but most the comments are that it smells good. Thanks again! Last edited by TROL; Today at 02:34 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

