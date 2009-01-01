 Hot Products Best of the West IJSBA National Championships Entry List
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 08:30 PM #1
    rossdbos
    rossdbos is offline
    Resident Guru
    Join Date
    Jun 2004
    Location
    Redondo Beach, CA
    Posts
    811

    Hot Products Best of the West IJSBA National Championships Entry List

    Official Entry List Hot Products Best of the West IJSBA National Championships
    September 12 & 13, 2020

    Class Name Hometown Boat # Mfg Sponsors

    Pro Am Ski GP Deven Farthing Acworth, GA #116 Kom Farthing Racing, Jet Pilot, Jettrim, Fox 100% AP Designs
    Pro Am Ski GP Deegan Newton LHC, AZ #145 Bul Scootin Newton Racing, La Piazza Pizza, Lakeside Door & Window, 239Films, Bullett Racing, Gibbs Repair

    Pro Am R/A Stock Chris Stark Yucaipa, CA #555 Yam Impros, Boats & Hoaze Racing, TC Freeride, Prowatercraft, Jettrim

    Masters Ski Stock 1500 Charles Anderson LHC, AZ #55 Kaw Jettribe, Jettrim, Hot Products, Queen Racing, Havasu Fitness, McMurray TV Center, Klipper Racing, Chuck's Speed Shop

    Am Ski Lites Mark Gomez LHZ, AZ #137 Yam
    Am Ski Lites Paul Tjan Menifee, CA #300 Yam

    Am Vets Ski Lites Bob Hyde LHC, AZ #40 Yam Rawhyde Adventures, Harley Davidson
    Am Vets Ski Lites Taylor Curtis LHC, AZ #155 Yam TC Freeride, Jet Pilot, Hydro Turf, Worx Racing

    Am Mod Ski Lites Steve Fitzen La Vegas, NV #101 Kaw Yamaha of Las Vegas, TDH Racing, Performance Gaskets, VersaClimber

    Am R/A 1100 Stock Chris Stark Yucaipa, CA #555 Yam Impros, Boats & Hoaze Racing, TC Freeride, Prowatercraft, Jettrim

    Sport Spec Tony Parker San Diego, CA #23 Yam JetPilot, Fly Racing, ProWatercraftracing, PelicanPerformance, JC Racing, Amsoil, Nspercesion, Vintagejetski, Rynopower, Lowr River Junkies, AZ Freeride, Nauti Shine
    Sport Spec Deven Farthing Acworth, GA #116 Yam Farthing Racing, Jet Pilot, Jettrim, Fox 100%, AP Designs
    Sport Spec Talan Farthing Acworth, GA #116? Yam Farthing Racing, Jet Pilot, Jettrim, AP Designs


    Sport GP Deven Farthing Acworth, GA #116 Yam Farthing Racing, Jet Pilot, Jettrim, Fox 100% AP Designs
    Sport GP Talan Farthing Acworth, GA #116? Yam Farthing Racing, Jet Pilot, Jettrim, AP Designs

    Vintage 650/750 Paul Tjan Menifee, CA #300 Kaw

    Vintage 550 Ski Coy Curtis LHC, AZ #155 Kaw TC Freeride, Frederrica Demolition, Jet Pilot, Hydro Turf, Worx Racing, 6D Helmets
    Vintage 550 Ski Karl Copenhaver Surprise, AZ #83 Kaw

    Jr. 10-12 Ski Lites Coy Curtis LHC, AZ #155 Yam TC Freeride, Frederrica Demolition, Jet Pilot, Hydro Turf, Worx Racing, 6D Helmets

    Jr. 13-15 Ski Lites Shainie Seidenberg Huntington Bch, CA #24 Yam Jettribe, IPD Graphics, Fly Racing,

    Am Freestyle Coy Curtis LHC, AZ TC Freeride, Frederrica Demolition, Jet Pilot, Hydro Turf, Worx Racing, 6D Helmets
    Last edited by rossdbos; Today at 10:27 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 