Hot Products Best of the West IJSBA National Championships Entry List
Official Entry List Hot Products Best of the West IJSBA National Championships
September 12 & 13, 2020
Class Name Hometown Boat # Mfg Sponsors
Pro Am Ski GP Deven Farthing Acworth, GA #116 Kom Farthing Racing, Jet Pilot, Jettrim, Fox 100% AP Designs
Pro Am Ski GP Deegan Newton LHC, AZ #145 Bul Scootin Newton Racing, La Piazza Pizza, Lakeside Door & Window, 239Films, Bullett Racing, Gibbs Repair
Pro Am R/A Stock Chris Stark Yucaipa, CA #555 Yam Impros, Boats & Hoaze Racing, TC Freeride, Prowatercraft, Jettrim
Masters Ski Stock 1500 Charles Anderson LHC, AZ #55 Kaw Jettribe, Jettrim, Hot Products, Queen Racing, Havasu Fitness, McMurray TV Center, Klipper Racing, Chuck's Speed Shop
Am Ski Lites Mark Gomez LHZ, AZ #137 Yam
Am Ski Lites Paul Tjan Menifee, CA #300 Yam
Am Vets Ski Lites Bob Hyde LHC, AZ #40 Yam Rawhyde Adventures, Harley Davidson
Am Vets Ski Lites Taylor Curtis LHC, AZ #155 Yam TC Freeride, Jet Pilot, Hydro Turf, Worx Racing
Am Mod Ski Lites Steve Fitzen La Vegas, NV #101 Kaw Yamaha of Las Vegas, TDH Racing, Performance Gaskets, VersaClimber
Am R/A 1100 Stock Chris Stark Yucaipa, CA #555 Yam Impros, Boats & Hoaze Racing, TC Freeride, Prowatercraft, Jettrim
Sport Spec Tony Parker San Diego, CA #23 Yam JetPilot, Fly Racing, ProWatercraftracing, PelicanPerformance, JC Racing, Amsoil, Nspercesion, Vintagejetski, Rynopower, Lowr River Junkies, AZ Freeride, Nauti Shine
Sport Spec Deven Farthing Acworth, GA #116 Yam Farthing Racing, Jet Pilot, Jettrim, Fox 100%, AP Designs
Sport Spec Talan Farthing Acworth, GA #116? Yam Farthing Racing, Jet Pilot, Jettrim, AP Designs
Sport GP Deven Farthing Acworth, GA #116 Yam Farthing Racing, Jet Pilot, Jettrim, Fox 100% AP Designs
Sport GP Talan Farthing Acworth, GA #116? Yam Farthing Racing, Jet Pilot, Jettrim, AP Designs
Vintage 650/750 Paul Tjan Menifee, CA #300 Kaw
Vintage 550 Ski Coy Curtis LHC, AZ #155 Kaw TC Freeride, Frederrica Demolition, Jet Pilot, Hydro Turf, Worx Racing, 6D Helmets
Vintage 550 Ski Karl Copenhaver Surprise, AZ #83 Kaw
Jr. 10-12 Ski Lites Coy Curtis LHC, AZ #155 Yam TC Freeride, Frederrica Demolition, Jet Pilot, Hydro Turf, Worx Racing, 6D Helmets
Jr. 13-15 Ski Lites Shainie Seidenberg Huntington Bch, CA #24 Yam Jettribe, IPD Graphics, Fly Racing,
Am Freestyle Coy Curtis LHC, AZ TC Freeride, Frederrica Demolition, Jet Pilot, Hydro Turf, Worx Racing, 6D Helmets
