Hot Products Best of the West IJSBA National Championships Entry List

Official Entry List Hot Products Best of the West IJSBA National Championships

September 12 & 13, 2020



Class Name Hometown Boat # Mfg Sponsors



Pro Am Ski GP Deven Farthing Acworth, GA #116 Kom Farthing Racing, Jet Pilot, Jettrim, Fox 100% AP Designs

Pro Am Ski GP Deegan Newton LHC, AZ #145 Bul Scootin Newton Racing, La Piazza Pizza, Lakeside Door & Window, 239Films, Bullett Racing, Gibbs Repair



Pro Am R/A Stock Chris Stark Yucaipa, CA #555 Yam Impros, Boats & Hoaze Racing, TC Freeride, Prowatercraft, Jettrim



Masters Ski Stock 1500 Charles Anderson LHC, AZ #55 Kaw Jettribe, Jettrim, Hot Products, Queen Racing, Havasu Fitness, McMurray TV Center, Klipper Racing, Chuck's Speed Shop



Am Ski Lites Mark Gomez LHZ, AZ #137 Yam

Am Ski Lites Paul Tjan Menifee, CA #300 Yam



Am Vets Ski Lites Bob Hyde LHC, AZ #40 Yam Rawhyde Adventures, Harley Davidson

Am Vets Ski Lites Taylor Curtis LHC, AZ #155 Yam TC Freeride, Jet Pilot, Hydro Turf, Worx Racing



Am Mod Ski Lites Steve Fitzen La Vegas, NV #101 Kaw Yamaha of Las Vegas, TDH Racing, Performance Gaskets, VersaClimber



Am R/A 1100 Stock Chris Stark Yucaipa, CA #555 Yam Impros, Boats & Hoaze Racing, TC Freeride, Prowatercraft, Jettrim



Sport Spec Tony Parker San Diego, CA #23 Yam JetPilot, Fly Racing, ProWatercraftracing, PelicanPerformance, JC Racing, Amsoil, Nspercesion, Vintagejetski, Rynopower, Lowr River Junkies, AZ Freeride, Nauti Shine

Sport Spec Deven Farthing Acworth, GA #116 Yam Farthing Racing, Jet Pilot, Jettrim, Fox 100%, AP Designs

Sport Spec Talan Farthing Acworth, GA #116? Yam Farthing Racing, Jet Pilot, Jettrim, AP Designs





Sport GP Deven Farthing Acworth, GA #116 Yam Farthing Racing, Jet Pilot, Jettrim, Fox 100% AP Designs

Sport GP Talan Farthing Acworth, GA #116? Yam Farthing Racing, Jet Pilot, Jettrim, AP Designs



Vintage 650/750 Paul Tjan Menifee, CA #300 Kaw



Vintage 550 Ski Coy Curtis LHC, AZ #155 Kaw TC Freeride, Frederrica Demolition, Jet Pilot, Hydro Turf, Worx Racing, 6D Helmets

Vintage 550 Ski Karl Copenhaver Surprise, AZ #83 Kaw



Jr. 10-12 Ski Lites Coy Curtis LHC, AZ #155 Yam TC Freeride, Frederrica Demolition, Jet Pilot, Hydro Turf, Worx Racing, 6D Helmets



Jr. 13-15 Ski Lites Shainie Seidenberg Huntington Bch, CA #24 Yam Jettribe, IPD Graphics, Fly Racing,



