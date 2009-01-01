Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750 sx motor #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location Michigan Posts 2 750 sx motor Looking to buy a 750 sx big pin or small pin motor. I have a hull but no motor for it. would be nice to get everything with the motor eshaust,carbs,stator,flywheel. but doenst have to have it all. if you only have parts of it.

734 732 3875. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) Bruce in SB Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules