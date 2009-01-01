Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo rxp215 cutting out flat out #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location Isle of Arran /scotland Age 34 Posts 1 Seadoo rxp215 cutting out flat out Hi there . Ive got a 2005 Seadoo rxp 215 with 90hours on it . I purchased it with 86 , the minute I got it I got the sc rebuilt as I was worried about the washers . When I put it back together it would only rev to 6900rpm but would sit at that for as long as you want . Found the flexi on the exhaust was gone so fitted a new exhaust and went to test it tonight . Its now going faster and revving past 8000rpm but when your going flat out it almost cuts out for a second and sends you flying forward but will just rev straight back up. It sounds like a turbo dump valve on a car . Pretty sure it revved up to 9000 when it did it too

