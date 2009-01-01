 Any gains to be had by chamfering exit of intake manfiold on 650sx?
  Today, 02:38 PM
    nd4spdbh
    nd4spdbh is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jan 2018
    Location
    So Cal
    Posts
    140

    Any gains to be had by chamfering exit of intake manfiold on 650sx?

    So I have another 650 silver intake manifold coming after my original CDK 2 38mm silver intake manifold started popping pieces of aluminum out of the casting ON THE INSIDE! (no joke, found a pea sized hole in the casting and a pea sized piece of aluminum inside the intake manifold right at the reed cage!)

    Anyways I plan on port matching the carb to the inlet of the intake manifold as it should be, BUT, would putting a radius / chamfering on the exit corners of the manifold / opening up the exit a little bit be beneficial? Can gains be had by this or is it pointless as you are still restricted by the smallest spot of the runners of the intake manifold?
  Today, 03:16 PM
    fastgtfairlane
    fastgtfairlane is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fastgtfairlane's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    charlotte,nc
    Age
    37
    Posts
    3,412

    Re: Any gains to be had by chamfering exit of intake manfiold on 650sx?

    might gain a little from doing the outer edges and just gasket match everything. on a stock engine especially, gains from that will be minimal at best.
  Today, 04:30 PM
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is online now
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    57
    Posts
    30,279

    Re: Any gains to be had by chamfering exit of intake manfiold on 650sx?

    ^agreed. Gasket matching will gain something but it's a small gain. A bunch of small gains will = a big gain.
