Any gains to be had by chamfering exit of intake manfiold on 650sx?

So I have another 650 silver intake manifold coming after my original CDK 2 38mm silver intake manifold started popping pieces of aluminum out of the casting ON THE INSIDE! (no joke, found a pea sized hole in the casting and a pea sized piece of aluminum inside the intake manifold right at the reed cage!)



Anyways I plan on port matching the carb to the inlet of the intake manifold as it should be, BUT, would putting a radius / chamfering on the exit corners of the manifold / opening up the exit a little bit be beneficial? Can gains be had by this or is it pointless as you are still restricted by the smallest spot of the runners of the intake manifold?

Re: Any gains to be had by chamfering exit of intake manfiold on 650sx?

might gain a little from doing the outer edges and just gasket match everything. on a stock engine especially, gains from that will be minimal at best.



build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343

build thread part 2:

Re: Any gains to be had by chamfering exit of intake manfiold on 650sx?

^agreed. Gasket matching will gain something but it's a small gain. A bunch of small gains will = a big gain.

