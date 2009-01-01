|
550 flywheel block off plate
Im doing a 550 conversion with the 640 motor and my question is because this is my first conversion Im trying to fit the bigger west coast gas tank in the hull but one of the issues is the flywheel cover is hitting.I wanted to know if there was anything in the market or would this be custom.
I used the smallest waterbox possible and fit a west coast full exhaust.
Just trying to get more ride time out of a tank.Right now getting about 90-120 minutes depending on how hard riding on full tank.
If anyone has insight or did this please help out.
Thanks,
Anthony
Your going to want to slide engine back anyways to get correct balance point so it's not nose heavy and darty , slot bedplates and cut long coupler until you fit your tank in hull , it will be real darty when your runnin 5 gallons of fuel on your set up , been there done that
Thanks for responding,I have the engine conversion plate that allows to use the 550 coupler.I thought a little more forward with the motor helps the porpoiseing.I was thinking that 5 gallons of full up front can change things or balance out my weight of 200lbs.The tray is small on the 550 so it may be a balancing act.
Any thoughts on the block off plate for flywheel to gain an inch and half or so
