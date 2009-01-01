Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2007 vx110 stuck valves, too much oil, low compression, etc. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2016 Location Washington state Posts 142 2007 vx110 stuck valves, too much oil, low compression, etc. Ill try to make it short but I need some direction here if anyone can help.



I bought an 07 vx110 deluxe 3 days ago with no compression in 2 cylinders. Got it for 500 bucks and it only has 42 hours on it. Took the exhaust cam out and found 2 stuck exhaust valves, got them freed up. Found out it was way overfull on oil so I got that squared away. Cranked and cranked and it sputtered a little an started one time for about 3-4 seconds but wouldnt idle. Sounded good otherwise. Had to borrow a compression tester because mine didnt have the right fitting for these little holes. Compression was 31, 31, 52, 51. How does all 4 cylinders have such low compression? Any advice or direction here would be great! Thanks! Oh, I opened the valve cover and the valves I freed are still up. Thanks again "When Life is Passing You By, Downshift" Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

