Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Flushing engine with motor not running possible? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2009 Location long island NY Age 57 Posts 60 Flushing engine with motor not running possible? I ride in salt water and I very avid about flushing after a ride.torn apart engines many times and seen the results of salt water can do to your water passages even with regular flushing. So recently I broke down during a ride and was not able to start engine to flush out my JS 550. It sat for 2 days before able to repair it to run it and flush out engine and exhaust and water box. Meantime salt was sitting in there and killing me that I couldnt flush it. So I had a thought if this happened again or maybe if it was late at night and I could run and flush because of noise late at night with my neighbors.

Could I remove the cooling line coming off my head and leading to my exhaust head pipe and connect to garden hose and flush backwards with out engine getting any water in crank case or combustion chamber. I wouldnt be flushing out exhaust head pipe or water box (not ideal) but I would be able to get cylinder head and cylinder and back to pump lines and pump without anything going into engine thru exhaust ports. I have dual cooling set up now. Has anyone tried this or see any reason it wouldnt work. Its only for emergency case not to replace regular flushing technique #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2008 Location mpls mn Posts 27 Re: Flushing engine with motor not running possible? ive done it this way, seemed fine, only backs up into the motor through the exhaust as far as i know

