Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Aftermarket trim and tach gauges for sea doo 96 xp #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location usa Posts 4 Aftermarket trim and tach gauges for sea doo 96 xp I am wondering if anyone has successfully installed aftermarket trim or tachometer(analog) gauges on a 96 xp. OEM in good condition are hard to find.

Maybe something like these?

Vdo Marine 2-1/16" (52Mm) Viewline - Tachometer (A2C59512345)

Vdo Marine A2C1065830001 2-1/16" 52Mm Oceanlink Engine Trim Gauge Black Dial

