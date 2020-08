Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Zxi keeps loosing compression in #2 cylinder #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2007 Location Chicago Age 63 Posts 100 Zxi keeps loosing compression in #2 cylinder I have a 97 zxi 750. I canít count how many times Iíve had the motor either rebuilt and once replaced. The last time the new SBT motor lasted 5 years and it lost the rear piston. The plug looked rusted. Why does this keep happening? I put interceptor oil and recreational fuel in it. We donít run it hard. Always winterized and stored inside. Do I need to have the carburetors rebuilt? Is it running too lean?A79E659B-3536-40A7-B7D0-E951BBA1BC9F.jpeg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 56 Posts 9,165 Re: Zxi keeps loosing compression in #2 cylinder The carbs probably needed a rebuild since the first blowup and caused the others. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

