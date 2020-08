Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Jet pump rebuild on ultra 150 and 130 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2007 Location Chicago Age 63 Posts 100 Jet pump rebuild on ultra 150 and 130 I have two ultras 2000 150 and 2001 130. Both have had the jet pumps rebuilt twice in The last six years. In both cases one tied up and the shop side they both needed to be rebuilt. The shop said these need the pumps rebuilt every three years. It seems to be true. Is there no way to maintain the jet pump so I donít have to do such a costly repair every three years? If I catch it in time itís about $400 but if I donít and it ties up I have to replace everything and the price almost doubles. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules