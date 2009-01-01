 1994 Yamaha WaveBlaster 1 - Knoxville, Tn
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 02:29 PM #1
    knoxride
    knoxride is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2003
    Location
    lafayette, IN or knoxville, Tn
    Age
    39
    Posts
    102

    1994 Yamaha WaveBlaster 1 - Knoxville, Tn

    1994 WaveBlaster 1 in great condition with no issues and very low hours. Has riva red pipe, oil block off (runs premix), impeller, ride plate, K &N flame arrestor and intake grate. Lots of fun to ride and a very reliable ski. 170 psi compression on both cylinders. I am the second owner of this ski and have had it for about 15 years. I generally ride my standup ski, so its only been used a few times a year. Also includes cover. Beach cart not included but can be purchased for $250. Located in Knoxville, TN. asking $3,400
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by knoxride; Today at 02:43 PM.
    04 sxr, red, wet pipe, impeller, intake, footholds, etc.
    94 blaster 1, Riva red pipe, plate, intake, impeller
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 