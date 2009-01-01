Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1994 Yamaha WaveBlaster 1 - Knoxville, Tn #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2003 Location lafayette, IN or knoxville, Tn Age 39 Posts 102 1994 Yamaha WaveBlaster 1 - Knoxville, Tn 1994 WaveBlaster 1 in great condition with no issues and very low hours. Has riva red pipe, oil block off (runs premix), impeller, ride plate, K &N flame arrestor and intake grate. Lots of fun to ride and a very reliable ski. 170 psi compression on both cylinders. I am the second owner of this ski and have had it for about 15 years. I generally ride my standup ski, so its only been used a few times a year. Also includes cover. Beach cart not included but can be purchased for $250. Located in Knoxville, TN. asking $3,400 Attached Images IMG_3245.JPG (6.10 MB, 4 views)

IMG_3245.JPG (6.10 MB, 4 views) IMG_3246.JPG (6.33 MB, 4 views)

IMG_3246.JPG (6.33 MB, 4 views) IMG_3247.JPG (7.32 MB, 4 views)

IMG_3247.JPG (7.32 MB, 4 views) IMG_3248.JPG (5.75 MB, 3 views)

IMG_3248.JPG (5.75 MB, 3 views) IMG_3249.JPG (4.07 MB, 5 views)

IMG_3249.JPG (4.07 MB, 5 views) IMG_3250.JPG (3.47 MB, 4 views)

IMG_3250.JPG (3.47 MB, 4 views) IMG_3251.JPG (3.69 MB, 2 views)

IMG_3251.JPG (3.69 MB, 2 views) IMG_3252.JPG (2.63 MB, 2 views)

IMG_3252.JPG (2.63 MB, 2 views) IMG_3253.JPG (3.71 MB, 2 views)

IMG_3253.JPG (3.71 MB, 2 views) IMG_3242.JPG (6.81 MB, 2 views) Last edited by knoxride; Today at 02:43 PM . 04 sxr, red, wet pipe, impeller, intake, footholds, etc.

94 blaster 1, Riva red pipe, plate, intake, impeller Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules