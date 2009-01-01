1994 WaveBlaster 1 in great condition with no issues and very low hours. Has riva red pipe, oil block off (runs premix), impeller, ride plate, K &N flame arrestor and intake grate. Lots of fun to ride and a very reliable ski. 170 psi compression on both cylinders. I am the second owner of this ski and have had it for about 15 years. I generally ride my standup ski, so its only been used a few times a year. Also includes cover. Beach cart not included but can be purchased for $250. Located in Knoxville, TN. asking $3,400