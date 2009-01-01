|
|
-
Looking for 750 sx motor
Im looking for a 750 sx big pin or small pin running motor to put in my new hull. if it doesn't have an exhaust thats fine just looking for the 750 sx engine. but would love a complete motor with exhaust, carbs , etc.
Last edited by Brett B; Today at 01:27 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules