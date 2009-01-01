My 750sx stock pole is beginning to crack at the top and at the base near the Pivot Bolt. I'd really like to repair this before it completely breaks. For the top, Drill a hole at the end of the hairline crack and epoxy/ Glass it? Would love a "Beef it" kit but I can't get ahold of Johnny Jetski in Fresno, CA. Thinking of fabricating my own beef it kit but would prefer to glass it. Never glassed a structural part of ski so any advice to make it strong would be appreciated.

Thank you
IMG_4633.JPGIMG_3439.JPGIMG_3589.JPG