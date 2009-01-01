Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750SX Handle pole beginning to crack #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location New Jersey Age 23 Posts 1 750SX Handle pole beginning to crack My 750sx stock pole is beginning to crack at the top and at the base near the Pivot Bolt. I'd really like to repair this before it completely breaks. For the top, Drill a hole at the end of the hairline crack and epoxy/ Glass it? Would love a "Beef it" kit but I can't get ahold of Johnny Jetski in Fresno, CA. Thinking of fabricating my own beef it kit but would prefer to glass it. Never glassed a structural part of ski so any advice to make it strong would be appreciated.



Thank you

IMG_4633.JPGIMG_3439.JPGIMG_3589.JPG Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules