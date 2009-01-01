Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2008 RXT Turns off after a few seconds #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location birmingham, AL Posts 1 2008 RXT Turns off after a few seconds I have a 2008 SeaDoo RXT 255. A couple of weeks ago, it stopped starting. When I put the key on the post, the gauges come on and it appears to be doing the initial checks prior to the beep and ready to start. Unfortunately after a few seconds, it goes dead; as if the key were removed from the post. I have noticed that if I leave the key on the post, after a 30-40 seconds, it will appear to start to power up again and then shut down again after a few seconds and repeat the cycle.



I have done the most obvious things; checked and charged the battery, checked all the fuses, verified that the key is good (I have two skis that are keyed the same so both keys work on the other ski and both fail on this one). I had a spare voltage rectifier handy so, for no particular reason I gave that a shot - no dice... didn't expect it to solve anything, but figured the problem is electrical so why not try. This points out that I really have no idea where to start!



The only problem that preceded this issue was that the buzzer failed. It would attempt to beep, but it couldn't quite do it. It did this for one weekend prior to the failure. I can't imagine that would be related, but, like I said, that was the only odd thing that happened prior to it not starting.



I hope someone else has encountered something like this and can point me to possibilities.



