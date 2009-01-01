|
Kawasaki TS650 lost spark
Ive recently had a TS650 given to me with a melted harness. It had let go and melted on the muffler. I re-wired the harness and had it running. It worked perfectly for about 10 minutes and lost spark. I checked through the wiring and didn't find a break. I hauled the engine and checked the stator, which checked out fine according to the values I found online.
Is there a way to check the CDI coil box, or the rectifier box? All the tests I found have different color wires listed in them. Is there a chance the stator could be bad even if the resistance checks out?
