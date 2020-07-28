|
650SX fuel / gas tank
includes pick-ups as pictured
$120 shipped to 48 usa
$$$$PARTING OUT BOTH $$$$
88 440 new 550 reed engine, PJS case, 44mm Intake, LS Exh maifold, westcoast pipe, 46 mikuni w primer, wiseco 76.5mm pistions, K&N filter, bad bones reeds, 440+550 pump. Mariner ext ride plate w fins and intake.
89 650sx fully rebuilt engine, west coast exh, Keihin 42mm w primer, milled +o-ringed head, scat trak imp, Ocean Pro ride plate, K&N filter, new paint+pads
