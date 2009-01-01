Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WaveRunner III Steering issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location UT Age 50 Posts 1 WaveRunner III Steering issue Just picked up a 1993 WR III. Runs really well, but it won't turn hard to the left. Turns right just fine, but left is a slow eventual turn.



From looking around it seems like the problem should be the steering cable or a clip holding the cable in place. The cable looks to be in good shape, I don't see any fraying or tears in the housing. I also don't see anywhere there should be a clip holding it in place. There's the 2 nuts/bolts that hold the cable on each end and other than that it just seems to flow thru a few holes in the hull sections.



I'm wondering if someone knows if there is a clip somewhere that I guess I'm not seeing OR is it common that the cable would be frayed inside the housing?

Replacing the cable looks easy enough, but I don't want to go thru the cost of a new one and time to replace it if I'll just end up with the same issue.



