Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 550sx impeller recommendations #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2011 Location in the garage Age 32 Posts 235 550sx impeller recommendations Just finished up a rebuild on my 94 550 and did a reasonable amount of port work and performance upgrades and now feel like I need to do a different impeller. I have a solas 13/18 right now and it feels like its lacking. Have read the 550 pumps work better with a straight pitch prop so considering going that route. Want something that performs well all around but has a little more top end than my current impeller. Also is there such a thing as a swirl impeller for a 550? Have one in my 750ss and really like how it performs. Finally if anyone has something for sale that would be a good fit let me know. He rides his jet ski standing up, he is ..... the most interesting man in the world #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2016 Location Portland Posts 306 Re: 550sx impeller recommendations I don't agree that 550 pumps work better with straight pitched props (in fact, I believe opposite to be true....given the right setup).



First....you're current impeller, the Solas 13/18. In my opinion (many others have said the same), I don't like Solas impellers in 550s, due to hub size. Solas impellers load the pump too much and I believe you'll get better performance with a Skat. Also, an 18 degree trailing edge for even a ported 550 is too much.



I'd recommend a Skat 13/16 for your setup. Skat 13/16 is one of the best impellers for a 550 in my opinion...even ported engines. I am running a custom pitched 12.5/16 Skat in a js550 pump behind my cylinder/case ported 550 reed...its an absolute beast with this impeller. If you end up wanting more top speed, you can rep itch the trailing edge to 16.5, 17 or beyond if need be.

