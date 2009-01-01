 550sx impeller recommendations
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 01:58 PM #1
    Crankenstein
    Crankenstein is offline
    Frequent Poster Crankenstein's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2011
    Location
    in the garage
    Age
    32
    Posts
    235

    550sx impeller recommendations

    Just finished up a rebuild on my 94 550 and did a reasonable amount of port work and performance upgrades and now feel like I need to do a different impeller. I have a solas 13/18 right now and it feels like its lacking. Have read the 550 pumps work better with a straight pitch prop so considering going that route. Want something that performs well all around but has a little more top end than my current impeller. Also is there such a thing as a swirl impeller for a 550? Have one in my 750ss and really like how it performs. Finally if anyone has something for sale that would be a good fit let me know.
    He rides his jet ski standing up, he is ..... the most interesting man in the world
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:45 PM #2
    candysucker
    candysucker is online now
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Dec 2016
    Location
    Portland
    Posts
    306

    Re: 550sx impeller recommendations

    I don't agree that 550 pumps work better with straight pitched props (in fact, I believe opposite to be true....given the right setup).

    First....you're current impeller, the Solas 13/18. In my opinion (many others have said the same), I don't like Solas impellers in 550s, due to hub size. Solas impellers load the pump too much and I believe you'll get better performance with a Skat. Also, an 18 degree trailing edge for even a ported 550 is too much.

    I'd recommend a Skat 13/16 for your setup. Skat 13/16 is one of the best impellers for a 550 in my opinion...even ported engines. I am running a custom pitched 12.5/16 Skat in a js550 pump behind my cylinder/case ported 550 reed...its an absolute beast with this impeller. If you end up wanting more top speed, you can rep itch the trailing edge to 16.5, 17 or beyond if need be.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. candysucker

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 