Just finished up a rebuild on my 94 550 and did a reasonable amount of port work and performance upgrades and now feel like I need to do a different impeller. I have a solas 13/18 right now and it feels like its lacking. Have read the 550 pumps work better with a straight pitch prop so considering going that route. Want something that performs well all around but has a little more top end than my current impeller. Also is there such a thing as a swirl impeller for a 550? Have one in my 750ss and really like how it performs. Finally if anyone has something for sale that would be a good fit let me know.