Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650 base gasket dry or with sealant? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2018 Location So Cal Posts 138 650 base gasket dry or with sealant? I have this



https://www.permatex.com/products/ga...lange-sealant/



that i typically use on the reed/intake gaskets as the reed cages are rather not smooth. Would it be beneficial for use on the cylinder base gasket? or should i rock the base gasket dry? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) camper357 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules