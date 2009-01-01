Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1997 GTX no power to gauge or chirps #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location Westfeild, IN Posts 1 1997 GTX no power to gauge or chirps I acquired a 97 GTX that has sat for 13 years. I have been going through all the usual suspects per all of the threads i have read through on here. Up until last week i had power to the info center but no chirps with the key and the engine wouldn't turn over. I replaced the starter solenoid and the chirper and was happy to find the motor turning over with the start stop button and the chirper chirping when the key was connected. Fast forward to the weekend and i was planning on trouble shooting the fuel gauge not working and starting to replace fuel lines to find when i put the key in now i get nothing. No chirps, nothing. Not even a flicker of the gauge. I also tried to enter diagnostic mode by pressing the start stop 5 times with no key on the post and got nothing. I have checked and replaced all three fuses that i am aware of. (two up front, one by the coil) Is there something I am missing? I do not have a battery installed. I am using a fully charged jump pack so I can easily flick the switch on it to turn battery power on and off. I jumped the solenoid and the motor turned over so i know it is making good contact. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

