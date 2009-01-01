Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Sea Doo 951 in SXR Converision Electrical. #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2007 Location metro detroit area Posts 436 Sea Doo 951 in SXR Converision Electrical. Hello Everyone,



I have a quick question in regards to the Sea Doo 951 Carb Electrical. I have a SXR 951 that currently has MSD Total Loss. I am looking to remove the total loss and place a charging system on the Ski. I have a very reputable place working on the electrical. I have one question in regards to the coils. We plan to use the 750SS electrical box, OEM Kawasaki Starter solenoid, Zeeltronic CDI, OEM Sea doo Magneto, OEM 951 Voltage regulator/rectifier, Kawasaki OEM Start/Stop Tether, and Kawasaki SXR Coil.



My questions is, I noticed in the drawings of the 951 that they have independent coils. Does the 951 spark both cylinders every 180* on crank rotation, or does it fire each cylinder independent every 360*? The Electrical drawings show a 3 phase charging, that goes to a rectifier, so this makes me believe it sparks every 180* and I would be fine with the Kawasaki SXR coil. But i just want to run it past some experts out here...



Please note that i have not built this yet, i am in the process of fetching information beforehand.



Any help is appreciated.



Thanks in advance,

