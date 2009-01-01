|
|
-
PWCToday Guru
Sea Doo 951 in SXR Converision Electrical.
Hello Everyone,
I have a quick question in regards to the Sea Doo 951 Carb Electrical. I have a SXR 951 that currently has MSD Total Loss. I am looking to remove the total loss and place a charging system on the Ski. I have a very reputable place working on the electrical. I have one question in regards to the coils. We plan to use the 750SS electrical box, OEM Kawasaki Starter solenoid, Zeeltronic CDI, OEM Sea doo Magneto, OEM 951 Voltage regulator/rectifier, Kawasaki OEM Start/Stop Tether, and Kawasaki SXR Coil.
My questions is, I noticed in the drawings of the 951 that they have independent coils. Does the 951 spark both cylinders every 180* on crank rotation, or does it fire each cylinder independent every 360*? The Electrical drawings show a 3 phase charging, that goes to a rectifier, so this makes me believe it sparks every 180* and I would be fine with the Kawasaki SXR coil. But i just want to run it past some experts out here...
Please note that i have not built this yet, i am in the process of fetching information beforehand.
Any help is appreciated.
Thanks in advance,
Tim W.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules