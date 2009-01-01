Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Replace Seadoo Carbon Seal with Earlier Bearing/Seal Assembly? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2007 Location Holt, FL Posts 208 Replace Seadoo Carbon Seal with Earlier Bearing/Seal Assembly? I have been out of the game for a number of years. I had trouble years ago with the carbon seal in one of my Seadoos, and "fixed" it by retrofitting the earlier style bearing seal assembly, with good results. I just picked up a 1997 Challenger, and am thinking about doing the same with it. I do not remember the diameters of the shafts at the seal surface, or if it even could be done on this. Does anyone happen to know, or have an opinion? Thanks! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 2,227 Re: Replace Seadoo Carbon Seal with Earlier Bearing/Seal Assembly? Did it to mine to get rid of cavitation , works good , that's the fix for the 787 gtx cavitation problem , 300$ gravy jobbe to the customer , solves problems #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2007 Location Holt, FL Posts 208 Re: Replace Seadoo Carbon Seal with Earlier Bearing/Seal Assembly? Exactly what I needed to know. Thanks! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

