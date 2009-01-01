|
Replace Seadoo Carbon Seal with Earlier Bearing/Seal Assembly?
I have been out of the game for a number of years. I had trouble years ago with the carbon seal in one of my Seadoos, and "fixed" it by retrofitting the earlier style bearing seal assembly, with good results. I just picked up a 1997 Challenger, and am thinking about doing the same with it. I do not remember the diameters of the shafts at the seal surface, or if it even could be done on this. Does anyone happen to know, or have an opinion? Thanks!
Re: Replace Seadoo Carbon Seal with Earlier Bearing/Seal Assembly?
Did it to mine to get rid of cavitation , works good , that's the fix for the 787 gtx cavitation problem , 300$ gravy jobbe to the customer , solves problems
Re: Replace Seadoo Carbon Seal with Earlier Bearing/Seal Assembly?
Exactly what I needed to know. Thanks!
