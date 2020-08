Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo XPL race boat part out #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2018 Location New Zealand Age 47 Posts 3 Seadoo XPL race boat part out 1050cc Les Cooke ported motor with Miller head and two sets of domes. Only 5 hrs on totally rebuilt engine including new Crank. $2750 US

Franko MPEM with Twin Pipe curve. $550 US.

Twin hi rev short pipes with collector $800 US.

Novi 48mm carbs $500 US.

Magnum 14 vein setback pump with prop for above setup $1200 US.

Carbon fibre Hood $400 US.



