88 650sx only wants to go after a jump/get air
Been trying to sort out a 88 650 I got that didn't want to go, always felt like it was only half throttle
Then sometimes it goes fine
Lately I've been able to reliably repeat this if it's running slow but I get the pump out of the water for a sec off a wake etc then it spins up and the ski will rip until i get sick of proposing and let off again
Also it's taking on water, haven't found any leaks yet, anyone ever have problems with a electric bilge taking on water through the hull fitting ? Thought about adding a check valve or loop
