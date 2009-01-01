Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Engine takes off, stop button doesnt work #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location NC Posts 5 Engine takes off, stop button doesnt work I just did the top end due to a pv failure on my 03 800 xlt. I started it up and gave it a little throttle and the engine revs to 4000rpm and lanyard and stop button dont work. Throttle operation seems fine. What the hell is the problem?///. Help please...that could have been a bad accident in the water #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2018 Location Sw missouri Posts 92 Re: Engine takes off, stop button doesnt work Runaway, sounds like an air leak #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location NC Posts 5 Re: Engine takes off, stop button doesnt work I just ran it on the hose...water pouring inside the cyl and outsideWhat did I mess up? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules