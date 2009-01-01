|
Engine takes off, stop button doesnt work
I just did the top end due to a pv failure on my 03 800 xlt. I started it up and gave it a little throttle and the engine revs to 4000rpm and lanyard and stop button dont work. Throttle operation seems fine. What the hell is the problem?///. Help please...that could have been a bad accident in the water
PWCToday Regular
Re: Engine takes off, stop button doesnt work
Runaway, sounds like an air leak
Re: Engine takes off, stop button doesnt work
I just ran it on the hose...water pouring inside the cyl and outsideWhat did I mess up?
