Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 97 GP 1200 Cooling Water Not Flowing #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location Texas Age 35 Posts 4 97 GP 1200 Cooling Water Not Flowing I am new to watercraft so go easy on me. Have done lots of reading this is a great forum. I have a couple of questions:



My GP1200 has two small holes on the left side of boat; are these the "pisser" people refer to? I hear lots of reference to the back one to the left of the nozzle which I assume comes out the exhaust. I'm unclear on how water flows on this crazy thing. Are there any good references? I do have the service manual but wasn't able to find a good diagram or description, not sure which section it's in.



Mine on the water hose does NOT come out the left small holes. However, it runs great on water and does not overheat that I can tell. So it must be flowing through there. Greater pressures on water with the jet vs water hose?



Which lines should I check for clogs? It sprays out the back fine with water hose and out the inside of empeller area and the smaller port to the left of the impeller housing.



I'm handy with mechanical things but don't understand the flows here.



Thx! #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location Texas Age 35 Posts 4 Re: 97 GP 1200 Cooling Water Not Flowing Upon closer inspection, one hose goes to nowhere and is plugged off with a bolt; the other goes to top of exhaust area. I'll check exhaust hose but why is the other just sitting there plugged? lol #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location Texas Age 35 Posts 4 Re: 97 GP 1200 Cooling Water Not Flowing I also generally cannot tell where the intake from the lake is as far as cooling water circuit, and where the (I assume siphon) bilge pump is?



Further, a small amount of water gets in the hull while riding. Is this normal? Perhaps pump shaft seal is leaking or something?



It's a fun machine I just got it from a guy, 19 hours on the clock (who knows if that's right but seems to be based on its verbal history). Thank you!

