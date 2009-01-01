Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: 1998 1100 STX low end power issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location OK Posts 3 1998 1100 STX low end power issue I recently bought a 1998 STX 1100. I took it out last night for the first time. This thing runs and idles great out of the water, but when in water it idles fine but you have to really work/feather the throttle to get it going. Once at and above 4000 rpms it runs like a raped ape. I ran it for over an hour. It has new fuel and filter. The fuel tank float must be stuck because it was showing low fuel warning (even though the tank was full) and the speedo wasn't working either. Could fouled plugs cause this issue or are my carbs messed up? Any help will be appreciated. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 53 Posts 9,330 Re: 1998 1100 STX low end power issue Your description sounds like a fuel related issue, and being an old ski probably is....



Start simple though, replace spark plugs (Gap at .024), take your plug boots off, and cut the wires back a 1/4 inch or so, replace fuel filter (With proper filter, do NOT use a universal auto or lawn mower type), etc...



Try switching from the "on" position on the fuel select to "res" to see if there is a change.



If all else fails, rebuild, and clean the carbs thoroughly.



DO not run your ski too much in it's current condition. It is giving you a warning that something is wrong. If it is a fuel issue, and lean, it will end in engine failure....

608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f

email



Please visit our web site



new parts / products / services

thank you



Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook RCJS also doing business as WATCON608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-femail watcon@watcon.com Please visit our web sitenew parts / products / services www.watcon.com thank youPlease check out and like WATCON on Facebook #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location OK Posts 3 Re: 1998 1100 STX low end power issue John Z Thank you. I'm sure it's a generic fuel filter on it. I did try switching from reserve to on and it made no difference. There is very little resistance when turning the fuel selector knob. I have a few questions. I am new to jet skis but not engines.



1:If it were a fuel filter issue, wouldn't it restrict top end? And what is the "correct" filter? A factory Kawasaki one?

2: When you trim the plug wires, do you need a special crimp tool and/or new spark plug end? I know when making plug wires for my old vehicles when I was younger I had to have a special crimper for the ends. Last edited by Dalbery; Today at 11:15 AM . #4 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 57 Posts 30,270 Re: 1998 1100 STX low end power issue Fuel issue may or may not restrict top end. If you have a pop-off issue it would be symptomatic of the issue you describe, as the transition from the low to high circuit is being impeded. This could be solved with a thorough carb cleaning. If you decide to rebuild the carbs, use only genuine rebuild kits, and save the springs for reuse, do not use the springs in the kits, unless the springs are broken/damaged. If you are forced to use the new springs verify that they are the EXACT length of the originals.



Only other issue I could think of is a damaged impeller or a poorly sealed pump. Definitely inspect both. Last edited by JonnyX2; Today at 11:45 AM . Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location OK Posts 3 Re: 1998 1100 STX low end power issue Is there still a genuine rebuild kit for the CV carbs? #6 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 57 Posts 30,270 Re: 1998 1100 STX low end power issue Check with John Zigler, he carries rebuild kits and would know if they are available. I haven't worked on a Keihin in a while. Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules