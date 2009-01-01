 1998 1100 STX low end power issue
    Dalbery
    1998 1100 STX low end power issue

    I recently bought a 1998 STX 1100. I took it out last night for the first time. This thing runs and idles great out of the water, but when in water it idles fine but you have to really work/feather the throttle to get it going. Once at and above 4000 rpms it runs like a raped ape. I ran it for over an hour. It has new fuel and filter. The fuel tank float must be stuck because it was showing low fuel warning (even though the tank was full) and the speedo wasn't working either. Could fouled plugs cause this issue or are my carbs messed up? Any help will be appreciated.
    john zigler
    Re: 1998 1100 STX low end power issue

    Your description sounds like a fuel related issue, and being an old ski probably is....

    Start simple though, replace spark plugs (Gap at .024), take your plug boots off, and cut the wires back a 1/4 inch or so, replace fuel filter (With proper filter, do NOT use a universal auto or lawn mower type), etc...

    Try switching from the "on" position on the fuel select to "res" to see if there is a change.

    If all else fails, rebuild, and clean the carbs thoroughly.

    DO not run your ski too much in it's current condition. It is giving you a warning that something is wrong. If it is a fuel issue, and lean, it will end in engine failure....
    Dalbery
    Re: 1998 1100 STX low end power issue

    John Z Thank you. I'm sure it's a generic fuel filter on it. I did try switching from reserve to on and it made no difference. There is very little resistance when turning the fuel selector knob. I have a few questions. I am new to jet skis but not engines.

    1:If it were a fuel filter issue, wouldn't it restrict top end? And what is the "correct" filter? A factory Kawasaki one?
    2: When you trim the plug wires, do you need a special crimp tool and/or new spark plug end? I know when making plug wires for my old vehicles when I was younger I had to have a special crimper for the ends.
    JonnyX2
    Re: 1998 1100 STX low end power issue

    Fuel issue may or may not restrict top end. If you have a pop-off issue it would be symptomatic of the issue you describe, as the transition from the low to high circuit is being impeded. This could be solved with a thorough carb cleaning. If you decide to rebuild the carbs, use only genuine rebuild kits, and save the springs for reuse, do not use the springs in the kits, unless the springs are broken/damaged. If you are forced to use the new springs verify that they are the EXACT length of the originals.

    Only other issue I could think of is a damaged impeller or a poorly sealed pump. Definitely inspect both.
    Dalbery
    Re: 1998 1100 STX low end power issue

    Is there still a genuine rebuild kit for the CV carbs?
    JonnyX2
    Re: 1998 1100 STX low end power issue

    Check with John Zigler, he carries rebuild kits and would know if they are available. I haven't worked on a Keihin in a while.
