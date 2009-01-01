 kawasaki 440,550 for sale
    kawasaki 440,550 for sale

    I have a customer who wants to sell his 440 and also a 550 that have been in storage at lake powell for 5 or 6 yrs. any interest?? I can get pics if interested.
    Getting harder to find here in Florida, they will sell just not sure how much out your way, bringing top dollar here.

