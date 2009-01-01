Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: kawasaki 440,550 for sale #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2005 Location Page, Az Age 64 Posts 315 kawasaki 440,550 for sale I have a customer who wants to sell his 440 and also a 550 that have been in storage at lake powell for 5 or 6 yrs. any interest?? I can get pics if interested. #2 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2005 Location CENTRAL FL Age 52 Posts 643 Re: kawasaki 440,550 for sale Getting harder to find here in Florida, they will sell just not sure how much out your way, bringing top dollar here.

