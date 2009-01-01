Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2 Piece Oil Tank Replacement #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2008 Location North Carolina Age 41 Posts 298 2 Piece Oil Tank Replacement Hey guys....I am going to replace the famous leaking 2 piece oil tanks on two of my skis, a 2000 GTX Millennium Edition and a 2001 GTX. I have a few questions before i purchase the tanks and was hoping you could help.



1. Are the tanks the same for both the 2000 and the 2001? I can find one that says its for the 2001 year but nothing comes up when i look for a 2000, but i assume they are the exact same from looking at them. The one i was looking to buy was in the link below.....do you think this would work for both years and is this a good one?

https://www.ebay.com/itm/Seadoo-OEM-...kAAOSw5FBc6x9a



2. Are there any grommets or gaskets i need to buy to put on the new tank? Im wondering if here is anything i need to put on at the bottom of the new tank or does the dispensing piece just pull out of the old tank and go into the new tank? Will i need to buy any clips for the hoses?



