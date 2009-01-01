Hey All,
i just sold my 2x 96 Seadoo GSXs, looking to move on to 4-stroke. Ive had cancer (Cancer free now) and I dont enjoy wrenching like I use to, Id rather play with my toys than wrench on them...
Anyway, I probably picked a bad time to do this as most skis are threw the roof in this current market.
I really want a 2021 Yamaha GP1800R HO, no superchargers for me. That goes back to the wrenching issue. But new skis are super pricey, almost $15k w/trailer.
So Ive been looking at used ones, which scare me because I know how people abuse things and again, I dont want to be wrenching non stop. Its also significantly more expensive to repair 4-stroke engines.
So I came across this 2006 Seadoo GTI, that looks very well taken care of, it has 290 hours.. My understanding is that these 4-strokes will last 500-600+ hours?
So Im thinking if thing is 14 years old and has 260 hours, I sould be able to run it another 10 years atleast.
But I dont know much about these new 4-strokes. In the 2-stroke world we just checked compression and rebuilt carbs..
Is there anything I need to check? Anything I need to know?
Lay it on me!
Thanks!