Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Sold my old ski, looking at couple options for upgrade.. #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2010 Location Central, Illinois Posts 457 Sold my old ski, looking at couple options for upgrade.. Hey All,



i just sold my 2x 96 Seadoo GSXs, looking to move on to 4-stroke. Ive had cancer (Cancer free now) and I dont enjoy wrenching like I use to, Id rather play with my toys than wrench on them...



Anyway, I probably picked a bad time to do this as most skis are threw the roof in this current market.



I really want a 2021 Yamaha GP1800R HO, no superchargers for me. That goes back to the wrenching issue. But new skis are super pricey, almost $15k w/trailer.



So Ive been looking at used ones, which scare me because I know how people abuse things and again, I dont want to be wrenching non stop. Its also significantly more expensive to repair 4-stroke engines.



So I came across this 2006 Seadoo GTI, that looks very well taken care of, it has 290 hours.. My understanding is that these 4-strokes will last 500-600+ hours?



So Im thinking if thing is 14 years old and has 260 hours, I sould be able to run it another 10 years atleast.



But I dont know much about these new 4-strokes. In the 2-stroke world we just checked compression and rebuilt carbs..



Is there anything I need to check? Anything I need to know?



Lay it on me!



Attached Images ACAF5F8E-C37C-45D3-B1C8-8499A4771538.jpeg (476.9 KB, 3 views)

- Bill O' Neal Jet Kit

- ProK Flame Arrestor's w/Outerwares Pre-Filters

- Worx Racing Intake Grate (WR 208)

- Hydro-Turf Traction Pad's (Cut Diamond Pattern)



