 Sold my old ski, looking at couple options for upgrade..
  Today, 05:25 PM
    TheChad
    Aug 2010
    Central, Illinois
    457

    Sold my old ski, looking at couple options for upgrade..

    Hey All,

    i just sold my 2x 96 Seadoo GSXs, looking to move on to 4-stroke. Ive had cancer (Cancer free now) and I dont enjoy wrenching like I use to, Id rather play with my toys than wrench on them...

    Anyway, I probably picked a bad time to do this as most skis are threw the roof in this current market.

    I really want a 2021 Yamaha GP1800R HO, no superchargers for me. That goes back to the wrenching issue. But new skis are super pricey, almost $15k w/trailer.

    So Ive been looking at used ones, which scare me because I know how people abuse things and again, I dont want to be wrenching non stop. Its also significantly more expensive to repair 4-stroke engines.

    So I came across this 2006 Seadoo GTI, that looks very well taken care of, it has 290 hours.. My understanding is that these 4-strokes will last 500-600+ hours?

    So Im thinking if thing is 14 years old and has 260 hours, I sould be able to run it another 10 years atleast.

    But I dont know much about these new 4-strokes. In the 2-stroke world we just checked compression and rebuilt carbs..

    Is there anything I need to check? Anything I need to know?

    Lay it on me!

    Thanks!
    1996 SeaDoo GSX (787)
    - Bill O' Neal Jet Kit
    - ProK Flame Arrestor's w/Outerwares Pre-Filters
    - Worx Racing Intake Grate (WR 208)
    - Hydro-Turf Traction Pad's (Cut Diamond Pattern)

