Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: PJS 550 Factory Reed HalfPipe for Kawasaki 550 JS & SX #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2002 Location Seattle Age 44 Posts 168 PJS 550 Factory Reed HalfPipe for Kawasaki 550 JS & SX https://www.ebay.com/itm/154055634172



Used PJS 550 Reed Halfpipe for kawasaki 550 SX and JS.



It Includes:

PJS Chamber in great condition (it has a weld in the back - I used this pipe for the last 3 years with out any issue - it's solid)

PJS flange for Mounting

Brand new Gasket kit with the right set of gasket for this set up

Recently replaced silicon hoses

Norma Stainless steel hose clamps

Factory Half Pipe Mount bracket stay tab grommet rubber



It's coming from a running ski I just put back to stock and getting rid of the parts that were on this ski.

IMG_4237.JPG 2018 Region 3 550 and 750 Champion Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules