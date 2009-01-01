https://www.ebay.com/itm/154055634172
Used PJS 550 Reed Halfpipe for kawasaki 550 SX and JS.
It Includes:
PJS Chamber in great condition (it has a weld in the back - I used this pipe for the last 3 years with out any issue - it's solid)
PJS flange for Mounting
Brand new Gasket kit with the right set of gasket for this set up
Recently replaced silicon hoses
Norma Stainless steel hose clamps
Factory Half Pipe Mount bracket stay tab grommet rubber
It's coming from a running ski I just put back to stock and getting rid of the parts that were on this ski.
