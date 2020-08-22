Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 SL780 carb question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2020 Location WA Age 50 Posts 1 96 SL780 carb question I searched for this question already and I couldn't find anything, so if this is a repeat I apologize.



I rebuilt the fuel pump, I could not get fuel to the carbs, I removed the fuel return line and pressurized the fuel tank to 16psi to prime the carbs, I left the pressure in the system for 4 minutes, but I never got fuel out of the return line. I thought this was odd so I felt the return outlet on the mag carb and realized that the outlet spigot is sealed off. It's this normal. Sorry about the crappy picture but that's the one I could get.



20200822_130355.jpg

