Sportster impeller selection Hey guys,



I have a 1995 Sportster that I swapped from a 657X to a 720 single carb.



The original Impeller (aluminum / bronze housing) is a 271000454 15/21 pitch.



It looks like when Sea-Doo switched to a 720 in 1996 they went to a 271000470 which is 11/22.



Now I happen to have the plastic housing jet pump that came out of the same GTS I got the 720 from, number 271000826 which is also 11/22.



With all that said, I've read that the boats run "swirl" impellers and the PWCs do not, yet I've also found The 470 prop to be listed on some PWCs.



So should I run The plastic pump and prop from the GTS since it's the same pitch as a 1996 Sportster with a 720, or should I run the aluminum Sportster pump I have because it's some special swirl thing?



My wearing on the sportster pump is a little pooched so I was going to change that today because I'm getting cavitation / bouncing off the rev limiter trying to plane. But I was wondering if I should be running a different pitch with the new engine.



Thanks!



