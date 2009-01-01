|
Marine threadlocker for stainless bolts?
Hey folks,
Just working on my Waverunner 3 and have removed the starter and exhaust manifolds....since I live in Florida I run the ski mostly in fresh water and will use it in salt......that being said the engine is old an I do have a stailness bolt that is galled on place and snapped off.
When I go to reassemble the exhaust manifolds I will clean all the threads 100% clean before reinstalling....however over time the blots do tend to rust.
When I removed the exhaust manifold bolts the pervious owner may have used some teflon thread sealer.......is the the right stuff to prevent galling or do I just use locktite blue?
Thanks in advance
