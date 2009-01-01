Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Marine threadlocker for stainless bolts? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2018 Location Orlando Posts 6 Marine threadlocker for stainless bolts? Hey folks,

Just working on my Waverunner 3 and have removed the starter and exhaust manifolds....since I live in Florida I run the ski mostly in fresh water and will use it in salt......that being said the engine is old an I do have a stailness bolt that is galled on place and snapped off.



When I go to reassemble the exhaust manifolds I will clean all the threads 100% clean before reinstalling....however over time the blots do tend to rust.



When I removed the exhaust manifold bolts the pervious owner may have used some teflon thread sealer.......is the the right stuff to prevent galling or do I just use locktite blue?



