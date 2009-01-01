|
|
-
Yamaha Waverunner 3 Starter Help!
Hey Guys,
I have a 1992 Waverunner 3 that the starter just died in.......a new factory yamaha part is $400 and there are other manufacturers tha do sell new starters but they have super low quality ratings.
Can anyone recommend a good/high quality aftermarket starter that I wont have issues with for a period of time.....warranty would be great also.
HK
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: Yamaha Waverunner 3 Starter Help!
I would just buy a used oem
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules