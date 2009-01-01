Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Yamaha Waverunner 3 Starter Help! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2018 Location Orlando Posts 6 Yamaha Waverunner 3 Starter Help! Hey Guys,



I have a 1992 Waverunner 3 that the starter just died in.......a new factory yamaha part is $400 and there are other manufacturers tha do sell new starters but they have super low quality ratings.



Can anyone recommend a good/high quality aftermarket starter that I wont have issues with for a period of time.....warranty would be great also.



I would just buy a used oem

