 Yamaha Waverunner 3 Starter Help!
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 12:07 PM #1
    Henrykjr
    Henrykjr is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2018
    Location
    Orlando
    Posts
    6

    Yamaha Waverunner 3 Starter Help!

    Hey Guys,

    I have a 1992 Waverunner 3 that the starter just died in.......a new factory yamaha part is $400 and there are other manufacturers tha do sell new starters but they have super low quality ratings.

    Can anyone recommend a good/high quality aftermarket starter that I wont have issues with for a period of time.....warranty would be great also.

    HK
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:10 PM #2
    Old man rookie
    Old man rookie is offline
    PWCToday Regular Old man rookie's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2018
    Location
    Sw missouri
    Posts
    91

    Re: Yamaha Waverunner 3 Starter Help!

    I would just buy a used oem
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 