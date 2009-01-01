Hey all,

Im looking to buy an impeller shaft for a 94 kawi 750 ss xi.

I would also like to buy an impeller for the same machine. Something like a Solas/Skat with a pitch around 13/20 give or take.

Can buy the complete jet pump assembly if the price/shipping is right!

Pics, price, and shipping to Canada postal code A0A4A0.

Thanks
Peter