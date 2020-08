Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx ocean pro head #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location Long Island N.Y. Age 46 Posts 22 650sx ocean pro head I have 2 ocean pro heads for 650sx.one is the swirl dome which I am testing out now trying to dial it in and the other is the regular dome.

Does anyone know if these domes can be found to change them or or there aftermarket domes same cc size that would fit.The domes are starting to get wear and wanted to replace. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Brad_GSX Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules